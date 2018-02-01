Police investigate after male body found

Police are investigating the death of a man in Coolangatta.

Officers attended an address on Dixon St, where a deceased male was located, about 11.30am (Qld).

A crime scene was established and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

