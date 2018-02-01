Menu
Police investigate after male body found

Police are investigating the death of a man in Coolangatta.
Liana Turner
POLICE are looking into the sudden death of a man in Coolangatta.

Officers attended an address on Dixon St, where a deceased male was located, about 11.30am (Qld).

A crime scene was established and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Tweed Daily News
