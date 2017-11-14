Menu
Police investigate after man rampages through town

Police are investigating an incident in Murwillumbah.
Liana Turner
POLICE are continuing to investigate after a man went on a rampage through Murwillumbah, leaving a path of destruction at local businesses in his wake.

Tweed/Byron LAC Inspector Gary Cowan said police were still investigating the incident this morning.

Insp Cowan said police were called to Sunnyside Mall, with reports of a man acting "in an offensive manner” about 5.30pm yesterday.

He said one man in his 30s was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital with lacerations to his right arm after being located near Wharf St, about 400m from the shopping centre.

"He was found in the laneway at the rear of the Murwillumbah Hotel,” Insp Cowan said.

He said officers had not been able to speak with some of the businesses affected, as many of them had closed when they arrived.

"They are following it up today,” he said.

Reports on social media indicated the man left a wake of destruction in his path, including smashed windows and damaged equipment at several shops in the Sunnyside Mall and along Wollumbin St, before police were called.

The incident comes just months after a brawl at Knox Park in June resulted in the stabbing death of local man Charles Larter, prompting calls for increased police presence in the town.

Tweed Daily News

