Police investigate after shots fired at truck

Police are investigating an incident where shots were fires in Tweed Heads South overnight.
POLICE are investigating after a shot was fired in Tweed Heads South overnight.

A man was asleep in a prime mover parked in Enterprise Ave, Tweed Heads South when we was woken by a loud noise about 9pm.

He found small glass fragments on his bed and the shattered glass had caused minor cuts to his legs.

Tweed Byron Police District officers attended the scene and established a crime scene.

Police found a hole in the vehicle's front windscreen and a projectile casing was found lodged in the rear wall.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Topics:  shots fired tweed byron police district tweed police

