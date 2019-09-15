Police look into allegations student leaked explicit images

Mackay police are investigating reports a high school student hacked into a phone belonging to a younger pupil and distributed private images.

Mackay police are investigating reports a high school student hacked into a phone belonging to a younger pupil and distributed private images.

DETECTIVES are investigating allegations involving two Mackay high school students after receiving reports that private explicit images were leaked over social media.

Police were informed about an incident at a Catholic Education school, which allegedly occurred on Wednesday.

It is understood a mobile phone belonging to a younger pupil was allegedly hacked by an older student and sensitive images were distributed on social media and between other students.

Police Media confirmed detectives attended the school yesterday morning and were investigating the allegations. It is unknown if any charges have been laid.

The Daily Mercury contacted the school, which has not been named for legal reasons, for comment.

A Catholic Education spokeswoman said police were involved in the matter.

"The college followed strict student protection procedures, which involved notifying police," the spokeswoman said.

"Police are involved. In accordance with student privacy … there will be no further comment."

Earlier this year State Government passed laws making the sharing of intimate images without consent a crime punishable by up to three years' jail.

Anyone threatening to distribute an image can be charged regardless of whether or not the image actually exists. The law also covers photoshopped images.

A perpetrator of this type of offence could also be charged with possessing or distributing child exploitation material depending on the age of the complainant.

The maximum penalty for an adult for either of these charges is 14 years' jail, or up to seven years' detention for a juvenile.

Revenge porn or image-based abuse is the distribution of intimate, nude or sexual images without the consent of those pictured and can include real, photoshopped or drawn pictures and videos.

Queensland's eSafety Commissioner website states that while revenge porn is a commonly used term in many cases it is not about revenge or even restricted to pornographic images - image-based abuse can occur for a range of motives and can include many kinds of images and video.