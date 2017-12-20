Police investigate alleged drug-driving truckie

Police are investigating an incident involving an alleged drug-driving truckie on the Tweed.

Police are investigating an incident involving an alleged drug-driving truckie on the Tweed. NSW Police

POLICE are investigating after officers found a pipe and other drug paraphernalia in a truck on the Tweed.

Roads and Maritime Services were undertaking a compliance check on a Victorian-registered b-double on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah about 10.20am today.

Officers allegedly found a number of issues in the driver's work diary.

Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were called to the site, and the driver - who police said was driving on a suspended licence - returned a positive roadside drug test result.

Officers searched the truck and allegedly found a small plastic box, containing drug paraphernalia.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter, pending a further drug analysis result.

Tweed/Byron LAC police are in boosted numbers over the festive season, as officers across the state take part in Operation Safe Arrival.

Double demerits will be in place for New South Wales from this Friday until Monday, January 1.

Double demerits apply for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet-related offences.