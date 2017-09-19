Police investigate armed robbery

23°
POLICE are investigating an armed robbery which took place in Tugun overnight.

Police said initial investigations suggested a man entered the Golden Four Drive convenience store at 7.30pm Monday, armed with a metal bar, and approached a female staff member.

The man allegedly made demands for cash and when the staff member complied, he left the scene.

He was believed to have fled to a nearby car.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information which will assist police should contact Policeline on 131 444.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

