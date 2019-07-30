Menu
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire.
Crime

Police investigate as car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
30th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was set on fire at Nambour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire next to a house on Bade St just after 4.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was isolated to the car but paramedics also remained on scene to support firefighters. No one was injured.

The QPS spokeswoman sad the fire is being treated as suspicious and police were investigating the scene.

No one has been charged.

car fire crime nambour queensland police service scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

