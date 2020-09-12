Menu
The Westpac chopper was called to airlift a 17yo from Lismore with head injuries
Crime

Police investigate car-surfing claims near Kyogle

Adam Hourigan
12th Sep 2020 9:07 AM
RICHMOND Police are investigating allegations of a possible car-surfing incident near Kyogle at 6pm on Friday.

Police were called to an incident near Baraimal Lane, at Cedar Point near Kyogle on Friday night where a 17-year-old male was ejected from a motor vehicle.

He was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital, and was later flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A spokesman from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said he was suffering from a head injury, and was in a stable condition.

Police arrested the 18-year-old female drive in relation to the matter, and she was charged with drive manner of speed dangerous, and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Richmond Police Chief Inspector Bill McKenna said that police were speaking with a number of witnesses and are investigating allegations that at the time of the offence the victim was car-surfing.

The 18-year-old driver is expected to face court in the coming weeks.

kyogle richmond police westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

