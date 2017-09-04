24°
News

Police investigate Chinderah pub fight

Police are investigating a violent incident at a Chinderah pub.
Police are investigating a violent incident at a Chinderah pub. Rob Wright
by Liana Turner

POLICE are investigating a violent incident that took place in a Chinderah pub at the weekend.

Police were called to the hotel after a number of men were involved in a fight about 1.45pm on Saturday.

At the time of publication, one male had been charged with assault/affray and malicious damage and bailed to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on September 25.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers.

Tweed Daily News
Operation to hone in on safety

Operation to hone in on safety

Police to target safety breaches in statewide operation

Tweed's Anzac fountain has fallen into disrepair

Brad Clare wants to see the Anzac memorial fountain switched back on at Chris Cunningham Park, near Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Both council and the RSL won't take responsibility for the fountain.

Chasing rainbows with children's favourite

Grug and the Rainbow is coming to Murwillumbah

Joining in on the journey

Leading pair shares stage for first time in 15 years

HOMECOMING: Rachael Beck will perform in Tyalgum on September 23.

"We are very proud to present Rachael and Michael's show”

Local Partners