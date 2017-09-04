Police investigate Chinderah pub fight

POLICE are investigating a violent incident that took place in a Chinderah pub at the weekend.

Police were called to the hotel after a number of men were involved in a fight about 1.45pm on Saturday.

At the time of publication, one male had been charged with assault/affray and malicious damage and bailed to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on September 25.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers.