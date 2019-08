The girl’s body was found at a home in Redland Bay but police say the cause of her death is unknown

POLICE are investigating how an 11-year-old girl died after her body was discovered at a home west of Brisbane on Thursday.

The girl's body was found at a home in Redland Bay about 6pm on Thursday but police say the cause of her death is unknown.

A woman in her 40s was taken to the Redland Bay Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman and the girl are known to each other.

Police investigations are continuing.

