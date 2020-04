ON SCENE: Police services were called to a home on Glen Road at 4am.

DETECTIVES are investigating the suspicious death of a man this morning in Warwick.

Police were called at 4am regarding a man dead in the yard of a Glen Road home according to Queensland Police Media.

Details on the man's age and cause of death are currently not known, with police still investigating at the scene.

The Daily News will have more information as it comes to hand.