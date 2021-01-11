Menu
Police investigating following death of seven-week-old in Palm Beach residence
News

Police investigating after infant’s death

by Elise Williams
11th Jan 2021 12:25 PM
Police are investigating the death of a baby at a Gold Coast home last night, while there remains no obvious cause of death.

The seven-week-old was declared deceased around 9:30pm Sunday at a Palm Beach unit complex.

The baby was dead on the arrival of both police and paramedics to the Brooke Ave home.

It's understood the baby's mother was home at the time of the tragic incident.

Both the youngster's parents were last night assisting police with their inquiries, however the cause of the baby's death remains undetermined.

Police are treating this incident as non suspicious, while they await the results of a post-mortem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

