Police investigating after man collapses, dies at Mur'bah

POLICE are investigating after a man collapsed and died at his home in Murwillumbah early Friday.

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command believe the 46-year-old man was with his partner and adult children when he collapsed at his home about 2am on Friday.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted next week to determine the cause of death.

While the man's home was in a flood-prone area, it's not believed he had physically entered the floodwaters.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

His death follows the discovery of a woman's body by her family at their flooded property at Upper Burringbar, south of Murwillumbah, yesterday morning. The woman is believed to have drowned in the flood waters.