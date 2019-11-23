Menu
BIG HAUL: Police want to seize the car of a Sydney man who was allegedly caught on the Tweed with more than 10kg of ice.
Police keen to seize car allegedly used for ice haul

Jodie Callcott
23rd Nov 2019 6:00 AM
POLICE want to seize the car of a Sydney man who was allegedly caught on the Tweed with more than 10kg of ice.

Angga Sapria Malik, 32 and Teague Togo, 32, were stopped by police on September 15 near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and allegedly found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside containing 10.167kg of ice.

Mr Malik was charged with supply prohibited drug, large commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

He remained in custody until he paid a $300,000 bond and his bail application was granted on September 26.

Malik reappeared in court on Wednesday where police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett asked the court for an adjournment to put forward an application to have Mr Malik’s black Audi A4 seized.

Australian Criminal Law Group agent, solicitor Geoff Gallagher, said his client paid for the car with his wages over four years.

The matter was adjourned until November 27 for the seizing notice to be brought before the court.

