Police kept busy across the Tweed/Byron region

Driver to face court

A WOMAN has been busted allegedly drink-driving at Kingscliff after she was stopped at an RBT in the early hours of April 9. The 38-year-old from Cudgen had been travelling on McPhails Rd, Kingscliff before she was stopped.

A breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.088.

The female's driver licence was suspended and she was charged with medium range PCA and bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on May 1.

Surf gear stolen

A MAN has been charged after allegedly stealing surfing gear from a hotel and hiding it in a car parked at the same complex.

Police said a kite board, wetsuit and surfboard fins were stolen from a motel in Byron Bay on April 9.

Police investigated and later that morning allegedly saw the stolen property in a car at the complex.

The car was searched and the stolen property, valued at $1350 was recovered and returned to the owner.

The owner of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Bundamba man, was charged with stealing from a dwelling and was bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on April 24.

Billinudgel man PCA

A BILLINUDGEL man will face court in May after he was charged with a low-range drink- driving offence.

Police stopped the 19-year-old at 1am on Sunday in Cowper St, Byron Bay for an RBT. The roadside test proved positive and the man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with LRPCA after returning a reading of 0.066 and was bailed to appear in court on May 1.

Double-demerits

NEW South Wales Police have launched Operation Tortoise this Easter long weekend and are reminding people in the Tweed to take it "slow and steady” on the roads as "there is no race”.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said there had been too many lives lost on our roads this year, and many tragedies could have been avoided.

"After 20 years of double-demerits, it seems that people still don't get it,” he said. "During Operation Tortoise this Easter long-weekend, I want road users to remember to take it slow and steady, there is no race. We have already lost 91 lives on NSW roads this year. If people only slowed down, took regular breaks and avoided distractions, many of these deaths could have been avoided.” He said more police forces will be patrolling roads across the operation that finishes at 11.59pm on Monday. Double-demerits will be in force throughout the operation.

Police car hit

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has allegedly driven his car at an unmarked police vehicle, injuring an officer. Police approached the Ford Laser sedan, which had no registration plates, when it was stopped at the intersection of Saffron St and Nineteenth Ave at Elanora about 11.45am on Tuesday.

A struggle broke out when the driver allegedly tried to flee the scene and the officer removed the keys.

Police claim he continued to accelerate with the officer's arm stuck in the steering wheel before crashing into the side of the unmarked police vehicle.

Police will further allege the driver continued to drive off before the keys were removed. The man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evade police, learner unaccompanied, drive unregistered and uninsured vehicle, possess drug, utensil and tainted property.