Crime

Police looking for alleged Tweed flasher

Michael Doyle
by
15th Nov 2019 10:13 AM
TWEED Police are seeking the public's assistance to find an alleged flasher in the Tweed. 

Reports suggest a man described as Caucasian, short in height, medium build, tattoo's on arms, short brown hair, short beard, wearing sunglasses, shorts and singlet driving a green sedan and had a pit bull dog with him at the time, allegedly exposed himself to members of the public in South Tweed Heads on Tuesday morning.

Police are seeking witnesses or victims to contact Tweed Heads Police Station 07 55069499 or email 46009@police.nsw.gov.au.

