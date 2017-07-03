Police make arrests following Seagulls bikie biff

TWO gang members allegedly involved in a violent bikie brawl at Seagulls Club minutes after State of Origin kick-off on June 21 have been arrested and charged.

Police released a statement on Sunday confirming the pair - one a 39-year-old and the other a 37-year-old - were arrested across the weekend and charged with affray.

The wild fight that happened in front of horrified punters and families attracted headlines with the media later speculating it was connected to the alleged Tweed Heads shooting murder of Ace Hall, 31, in the days that followed.

However police denied any link and claimed neither Hall nor his alleged shooter, Phillip Raymond Becker, 33, who remains in custody, were patched members of an OMCG.

In the hours after the Seagulls brawl, Tweed police launched an investigation, saying they would "not tolerate turf wars in this area” and would find these "thugs and hoodlums”.

Both men were given conditional bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on July 17.