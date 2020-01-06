'Serial speeder' handed 55 infringment notices

A 22-year-old man has been hit with 55 traffic infringement notices including for incidents where his alleged speed was more than 170km/h.

A 22-year-old man police say has committed numerous life-endangering offences has been hit with 55 traffic infringement notices including for incidents where his alleged speed was more than 170km/h.

The infringement notices include three when his motorcycle was allegedly detected travelling at 178, 175 and 172km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Gympie Arterial Rd, Bald Hills.

The motorbike was also allegedly detected travelling at 155, 149 and 147km/h in an 80km/h zone in the Airport Link Tunnel, Wooloowin.

Police said the man, from Stafford Heights, was arrested on January 2 when an off-duty officer spotted his motorcycle in a hotel carpark.

The officer from the Road Policing Investigations Unit (RPIU) saw a motorcycle bearing stolen registration plate "RUNIT" parked at the back of a licensed premises at Alderley.

RPIU officers immediately went to the location and took the rider into custody.

An extensive investigation conducted by the RPIU, in consultation with local police and intel officers, had been underway into a Suzuki GSXR-600 with stolen plates 'RUNIT' that police will allege was involved in more than 50 speeding offences in and around Brisbane between October and December 2019.

When arrested, the man was in possession of a backpack which was found to allegedly contain methylamphetamine and a set of scales, as well as 13 Queensland and New South Wales drivers' licences, four Australian passports and one UK passport and 13 Medicare cards.

He also allegedly had possession of another cloned registration plate for the same make and model of his motorbike.

The man was subjected to a drug test which police allege returned a positive result.

In addition to issuing the traffic infringement notices, the RPIU charged the man with 36 offences and impounded his motorcycle.

Investigations by the Gateway Property Crime team continues into the man's activities with the 22-year-old so far charged with five counts of tainted property and one count of obtaining or dealing with identity information.

The offences include:

• 1 count of possess dangerous drugs exceeding Schedule 2

• 1 count of possess property suspected of being used in a drug offence

• 1 count of drug driving

• 1 count of tainted property (stolen registration plate)

• 2 counts of evade police

• 2 counts of disqualified driving

• 4 counts of unlicensed driving

• 6 counts of unregistered vehicle

• 6 counts of uninsured vehicle

• 6 counts of false plates

• 1 count of possess item purporting to be a registration plate (a "cloned" plate)

• 2 counts of fail to stop at red light

• 2 counts of disobeying the speed limit

• 1 count of breach a domestic violence order

He is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 3.

The Road Policing Command's RPIU is a specialised unit of police who identify and track down prolific and recidivist traffic offenders, whose manner of driving is a clear danger to other road users, as well as themselves.

It also identifies and locates vehicles and drivers committing serious criminal offences using our road networks, such as drug couriers and property crime offenders.

Road Policing Command operations commander Acting Superintendent Peter Flanders said the arrest sent a message to drivers and riders who thought they could speed with impunity.

"We have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators at the RPIU who monitor, identify and locate drivers engaged in dangerous behaviour on our roads," Insp Flanders said.

Late last year officers from the RPIU analysing the high-speed camera detections focused their efforts on a motorcycle speeding at 205km/h in a 70km/h zone on Sandgate Rd, Boondall, at 10.50pm on April 10, 2019.

"This speed was almost three times the limit and was clearly extremely dangerous driving behaviour. There is no margin for error when travelling at speeds more suited to a racetrack than a suburban road," Insp Flanders said.

"The RPIU were determined to identify the rider and bring him before the court."

Despite only having a speed camera image of the motorcycle, and no front plate, an investigator from the RPIU managed to identify the specific type of bike and then scoured databases and vision stores, to locate the previous owner of the motorcycle.

From here the new owner was identified and a search warrant executed at a Taigum residence on September 12, 2019, during which police allege they located the exact jacket and helmet worn by the rider in the camera image.

A 27-year-old Taigum man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (with a high-speed circumstance of aggravation).

In the Sandgate Magistrates Court on November 8 the man pleaded guilty, receiving a 12-month licence disqualification and 15 months' probation.

"The moral of these two examples is two-fold. Firstly- don't use our roadways as speedways. Don't endanger everyone with your recklessness and stupidity," Insp Flanders said.

"And secondly - if you do, we have a specialised unit dedicated to identifying and tracking you down. We won't rest, and you should expect a knock on your door."