A woman has suffered broken ribs and a fractured chin after allegedly being hit by a car
Crime

Police looking for man accused of hitting woman in his car

Jodie Callcott
17th Feb 2020 3:30 PM

A WOMAN has suffered broken ribs and a fractured chin after allegedly being hit by a car.

It is alleged the driver of a 2018 white Subaru Outback hit the 69-year-old woman while reversing out of a supermarket carpark at Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

The driver allegedly told the woman he would report the matter to police before she was taken to hospital.

However police are investigating the incident which was not reported by the alleged offender.

The woman suffered four broken ribs, a fractured chin and bruising.

Police have urged the public to contact crime stoppers with information about the accident.

Phone 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

kennedy drive pedestrian hit by car twdcrime twdnews
