Climate change protester hanging from Story Bridge

8th Oct 2019 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
POLICE are negotiating with a protester who has suspended himself beneath Brisbane's Story Bridge.

The man appears to be in a hammock, with Extinction Rebellion flags hanging from it, and police say he has enough resources to stay there "for a couple of days".

A video has reportedly been sent to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that says he wants to stay up there until she declares a climate emergency.


One lane of inbound traffic was closed as police arrived and began negotiations, but has since been reopened.

The scene was photographed by the Medical Director of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Dr Stephen Rashford, who said it was "a waste of valuable emergency services".

"Honestly, enjoying our rights in Australia to safely protest does not give you the right to act like a moron and tie up valuable emergency services," he said in a tweet.

"Not sure affecting good people going about their business does anything but demonstrate immaturity."

