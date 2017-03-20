Police officer hit by car was trying to help others

A POLICE officer has been transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with head and internal injuries after he was struck by a car while trying to help the public.

The officer was hit when the driver of a vehicle travelling northbound along the M1 lost control about 11.40am on Monday.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with head and internal injuries.

The male officer was on duty at the time and had been helping members of the public who had been involved in a minor traffic crash at Tugun.

His condition was stable and investigations were ongoing.