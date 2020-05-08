Police officer hospitalised after crash in Tweed

A Queensland police officer has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash at Tweed Heads. Picture: File.

A Queensland police officer has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash at Tweed Heads. Picture: File.

A QUEENSLAND police officer has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash at Tweed Heads today.

Emergency services were called to the Kennedy Dr off-ramp at Tweed Heads West about 1.30pm today after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the 51-year-old officer was taken to The Tweed Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was a 57-year-old woman who was not injured.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the woman was breathalysed and retuned a negative reading.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Tweed police are urging witnesses who saw the accident to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au