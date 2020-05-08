Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland police officer has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash at Tweed Heads. Picture: File.
A Queensland police officer has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash at Tweed Heads. Picture: File.
News

Police officer hospitalised after crash in Tweed

Jodie Callcott
8th May 2020 4:41 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND police officer has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash at Tweed Heads today.

Emergency services were called to the Kennedy Dr off-ramp at Tweed Heads West about 1.30pm today after reports of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the 51-year-old officer was taken to The Tweed Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was a 57-year-old woman who was not injured.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the woman was breathalysed and retuned a negative reading.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit investigated the circumstances of the crash.

Tweed police are urging witnesses who saw the accident to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au

More Stories

car crash kennedy dr motorcycle crash the tweed hospital twdnews twdpolice
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Mothers Day Coronavirus restrictions mean children won’t be bringing home handmade gifts from school

        • 8th May 2020 4:14 PM
        WATCH: man accused of leading dramatic police pursuit

        premium_icon WATCH: man accused of leading dramatic police pursuit

        News POLICE said the 26-year-old man reached speeds of 190km/h during the cross-border...

        VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

        premium_icon VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

        News A 35-year-old Victorian man is assisting police

        • 8th May 2020 3:19 PM
        ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        premium_icon ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        Business Chef’s company get the green light to open a new business.

        • 8th May 2020 3:25 PM
        • 1 Uncle