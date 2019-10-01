Police officer injured at anti-Adani protest

Two women have been charged for alleged protest activity at Adani's Abbott Point coal terminal near Bowen this morning after what is believed to be another anti-coal demonstration orchestrated by activist Group, Frontline Action on Coal.

The group said over 40 protesters attended Abbott Point this morning while two women secured themselves and a drum to the rail line.

"Teacher Olivia Williams (22-year-old from Moorooka), and women's refuge worker Barbara Crossing (56-year-old from Highgate Hill) are taking a stand against Adani during the RED ALERT here on the frontlines," the FLAC's Facebook page read.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Two protestors were charged over protest activity near the Bowen Port on Tuesday.

Queensland Police say they were notified at about 5.30am that "approximately twenty protesters" were at the scene and officers from Bowen attended.

Upon arrival, police found two women who had allegedly locked themselves to a 200 litre drum of reinforced concrete.

A male officer cut his left elbow while using a cutting tool to remove the drum.

The constable received first aid at the scene and returned to duty.

The two women were taken into custody and the remaining members of the group left without incident.

Abbot Point Operations spokesperson shared what happened on site stating it was the most elaborate demonstration to date.

"A police officer has been injured while trying to remove anti-fossil fuel protesters from a barrel locking device with sleeping dragon attachments at the entrance to Abbot Point Coal Terminal this morning," the spokesperson said.

Remnants of what's inside the drum barricade

"This is the most elaborate device we have seen to date. The 'sleeping dragon' device was an old drum filled with hard-set concrete with reinforcing steel, steel pipes and a pipe flange inside.

"When trying to cut the protesters free, using an angle grinder, the police officer suffered a penetrating wound to his forearm."

The spokesperson was concerned about future "booby traps" laid out in other demonstrations.

"One thing is for sure, there was nothing safe or peaceful about the device used today," the spokesperson said.

"Everyone is entitled to voice their opinion, but we encourage people to do so safely, legally and without putting people in harm's way."

A statement from Queensland Police sought to encourage legal protests.

"The QPS acknowledges the right to lawful and peaceful protest and is committed to working with groups to facilitate protest through lawful activities," the statement read.

"However unlawful activity posing a risk to the safety of individuals or the disruption of services or operations lawfully undertaken by business will not be tolerated by the QPS.

"Where possible the QPS engage with protest leaders in an attempt to ensure any protest actions are lawful and reasonable and continues to urge protest leaders to engage with police in this regard.

"The QPS continues to monitor for protest activity in the Galilee Basin across the Bowen, Collinsville and Clermont (Carmichael Mine) areas, with planning well advanced and sufficient to provide an appropriate and professional policing response where necessary."

Police confirmed both women were charged with trespass on a railway, obstructing a railway and contravene a direction.

They are scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on November 12.