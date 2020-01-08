Menu
NICE ONE: Blackwater Police Station's Constable Courtney Beaumont has been called the "next roping champ" after capturing a wandering calf on the weekend.
WATCH THE VIDEO: Cop shows off impressive roping skills

Kristen Booth
7th Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 1:51 PM
A BLACKWATER police officer has been called the "next roping champ" after capturing a wandering calf on the weekend.

Constable Courtney Beaumont showed off her roping skills when Blackwater Police were called to relocate calves who were walking through backyards at Bluff on Sunday.

Blackwater Police posted the video of Constable Beaumont in action to the myPolice Blackwater Facebook page, where it has attracted more than 190 reactions, 45 comments and 22 shares so far.

"Is there a cooler cop in the state? We don't think so," the post said.

Viewers praised the efforts of Blackwater Police and were impressed with the skills of the officer.

Kayla Street: You go girl.

Bev Link: Well done Blackwater police.

Sharyn Latchford: Wow should be entering in the next rodeo.

Kate Hoskins-Trigger: Nice work. Next career, Jillaroo.

Sasha M Davis: Next roping champ!

John Aldridge: Nice roping.

Sharon Lee: Not her first rodeo I reckon.

