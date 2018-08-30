Menu
There has been a spate of car break ins across Banora Point this week.
Crime

Police on the hunt after spate of thefts in Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
30th Aug 2018 9:01 AM

TWEED Police are on the hunt after a spate of thefts from cars in Banora Point this week.

Police said between 6pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday, a vehicle was parked and secured in Old Ferry Rd in Banora Point when an unknown offender gained entry to the vehicle and stole cash and prescription glasses.

Between 5pm on Tuesday and 11am Wednesday, another locked vehicle in Darlington Drive was broken into and a wallet was stolen.

It is unknown how the offenders gained entry into the vehicle.

That same night, another vehicle parked in Pioneer Parade was broken into where items including cash, sunglasses and a GPS were stolen.

The vehicle was unlocked at the time.

Police have urged the community to lock up their cars and not leave valuable items inside.

Anyone with information on the incidents are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

