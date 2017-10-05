Police pay tribute to the fallen

STANDING UNITED: Police from the Tweed/Byron and Richmond LACs joined forces for Police Remembrance Day.

IT'S always a poignant day for anyone connected with policing.

But this year's Police Remembrance Day was all the more significant for the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command, as colleagues and loved ones remembered Inspector Darren Steel, who passed away earlier this year.

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said the service, held at St Paul's Anglican Church in Byron Bay last Friday in a joint effort between his command and Richmond LAC, was well-supported by police and the community.

"It's just a special time where police come together top remember the police that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in ensuring the safety of the community,” Supt Starling said.

After his command tragically lost Inspector Darren Steel in March this year, Supt Starling said it was a raw day for many officers and their loved ones at the ceremony.

"We had a number of family members and children there,” Supt Starling said.

"(Insp Steel's) wife and kids were there.

"It was particularly raw for a number of our police.”

But he said it was a good opportunity for officers, their families and community members to band together in a show of respect for those who had been lost in the line of duty.

"The community was very, very supportive of us,” he said.

"It was good to see the community come out.”

Supt Starling said next year's service could be held in Tweed Heads.