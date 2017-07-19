20°
Police presence to be felt at Splendour

Daniel McKenzie
| 19th Jul 2017 12:28 PM
Police sniffer dogs at the entrance of Splendour In The Grass.
Police sniffer dogs at the entrance of Splendour In The Grass.

WHILE they don't want to be the "fun police”, police have warned festival goers that drug use and supply, alcohol-fuelled violence and anti-social behaviour will be targeted at this year's Splendour in the Grass festival.

With festival goers starting to arrive at the North Byron Parklands, Yelgun site from Wednesday, Tweed/Byron Local Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling said behaviour that risks the safety of others won't be tolerated.

"Large numbers of both uniformed and plain-clothes police with drug-detection dogs will be patrolling the entire event footprint - they are on site to ensure the event is safe for everyone,” Det Supt Starling said.

"Our officers will be targeting anyone involved with illegal drug use and supply, underage drinking, alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour.

"Festival-goers who choose to do the wrong thing, breach the event's terms and conditions or risk the safety of other music fans, will be quickly identified and dealt with accordingly.

"Those who try to bring illegal drugs into the festival can expect to be caught and dealt with swiftly, and anyone who attends the festival affected by drugs or alcohol may be refused entry.

"Recreational drugs are illegal, dangerous and potentially life-threatening, especially when combined with alcohol, so I urge everyone to behave responsibly.”

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command and general duty officers from across the Northern Region will maintain a strong presence across the three-day festival, which officially begins on Friday.

Their Dog Unit, including drug-detection dogs, will also be involved as well as the Public Order and Riot Squad, the Mounted Unit, Operations Support Group, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

Medical staff will also be available at the festival, and police encourage anyone affected by drugs, excessive alcohol consumption or anyone feeling unwell to seek immediate medical assistance.

"We are not the fun police, but we want Splendour to be an incident-free event. Be warned that if you choose to break the law, disrupt other festival-goers or create issues for the local community - you can expect to be arrested,” Det Supt Starling said.

With some 30,000 fans expected to jam-pack the venue, officers from the Traffic and Highway patrol command will also be deployed to manage a considerable increase in traffic throughout the region in the lead up to, and during the festival.

Det Supt Starling said speeding, drink-and-drug-driving and dangerous behaviour would also be targeted.

"Officers will be conducting regular roadside drug and alcohol testing both during and following the festival - and anyone caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be arrested,” he said.

"We are also reminding motorists to stick to the speed limit and ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belt.”

Event information, including items banned from the festival and campgrounds can be found at: http://splendourinthegrass.com.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or contact the Traffic Information Line on 132 701.

