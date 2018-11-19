Two in custody after little girl's body found on beach

A couple has been taken into custody after a nine-month-old baby girl, who police say belonged to them, was found dead at Surfers Paradise beach on Queensland's Gold Coast in the early hours of this morning.

A crime scene was set up on the popular beach after emergency services descended on the beach about 12.30am.

It is understood a person walking along the beach made the heartbreaking discovery, less than a kilometre from where Schoolies were celebrating.

>>READ MORE: Tragic life of nine-month-old found dead on beach

Speaking to reporters, Detective Inspector Marc Hogan from Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch described the baby's death as "a very tragic event".

"The body was located on the edge of the surf so clearly she had been in the water. I don't know how long for. We will set out trying to find that out today as best we can," he said.

UPDATE: A 48-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are with police after a nine-month-old baby was found dead on Surfers Paradise beach. Police confirmed that the couple are known to police. https://t.co/W18QfJdCrG — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) November 18, 2018

Detective Insp Hogan confirmed the couple were known to police and were found at Broadbeach, a suburb around 10 minutes south of Surfers Paradise.

Police are now in the process of "digging into the background" of the couple. The male is 48 and the female is 23.

Emergency workers were called to the unresponsive baby girl just down from Staghorn Ave early this morning.

They performed CPR but were unable to revive her.

"They were extremely tragic events. I can only imagine what it was like (for first responders). Full credit to them, they stood up and did their service. I am very proud of what they did," Detective Insp Hogan said.

When asked if first responders had any chance of saving the nine-month old girl, Detective Insp Hogan said no.

The child's cause of death remains unclear but it's understood she had no major visible injuries. An autopsy will be carried out.

"I personally couldn't see any (injuries) of note but that will come out later in the day," Detective Insp Hogan said.

Police were unable to confirm if any charges will be laid today over the nine-month-old's death.

7 News reports that the person who made the discovery this morning is not a school leaver.

Police at the scene of an infant found dead on a Gold Coast beach at Surfers Paradise.

The Gold Coast is busy with school leavers celebrating schoolies week.

A total of 13188 teenagers made their way to the first night of the annual end-of-year event and 22,000 graduates are expected to visit the popular holiday spot this week.

Over the weekend, police arrested 15 schoolies on the first two nights of the annual party.

On Sunday, nine teens were arrested on 11 offences which were mainly for public nuisance and drug possession. Six were issued with liquor infringements notices.

In comparison for the same night in 2017 there were 13 schoolies arrested.

There were 14 non-schoolies arrested on 14 charges, mostly relating to public nuisance and drug possession.

"Police continue to remind school leavers that the possession and consumption of dangerous drugs is illegal and could have fatal consequences," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Attempted murder charge in Brisbane

Police have charged a man after an alleged altercation occurred in which a man sustained serious stab wounds in Annerley yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged the two men, who are known to each other, became involved in the altercation outside an Ipswich Road boarding house at around 3pm.

A 33-year-old Annerley man received a wound to the stomach and neck and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a stable condition

Police located a man in Norman Street a short time later and took him into custody.

A 26-year-old Annerley man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.