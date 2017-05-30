Police raid west of Murwillumbah uncovers drugs and gun

A TARGETED bust has netted police drugs and a gun and resulted in the arrest of a Tyalgum man.

The Tweed / Byron LAC Target Action Group swarmed on the Larkins Rd property about 11.40am on May 24.

A search uncovered 29 cannabis plants, 2.8kg of cannabis leaf, and an unregistered firearm.

A 57-year-old was arrested at the property and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with several drug and firearm offences.

He was released on strict conditional bail to appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on June 27.