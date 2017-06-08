21°
News

Police rally behind Chloe Kabealo and other flood victims

Aisling Brennan
| 8th Jun 2017 3:28 PM
Tweed Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, Matthew Kabealo, Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne, Superintendent Wayne Starling and Senior Constable Brad Foster.
Tweed Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, Matthew Kabealo, Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne, Superintendent Wayne Starling and Senior Constable Brad Foster. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Byron Police have shown their support for Chloe Kabealo, the eight-year-old survivor of the Tweed River accident which killed her mother Stephanie King and two siblings, and other victims of the recent floods.

Raising $13,881.74 during an auction fundraiser in April, the police have rallied behind the Kabealo family and others who lost everything in the floods by donating the proceeds to Chloe and the Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal.

Superintendent Wayne Starling today presented Chloe's father Matthew Kabealo and Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne each with cheques worth $6940.87.

Mr Kabealo said without the support of police and community he wasn't sure how he would have been able to come to terms with his tragic loss, but knowing they were in everyone's thoughts was helpful.

"I'm shattered but it's only for things like this, the community and the police and everyone, other than that I wouldn't be here,” Mr Kabealo said.

"You wouldn't see me, I would be curled up in a ball doing nothing. This is my way of showing thanks, by showing myself and shaking hands. Nothing else puts a smile on my face.

"My mission here is to thank this town and these people who make a very horrible situation almost tolerable.

"I've got to keep thanking, I'll be spending the rest of my life thanking people because everyone's done something, whether it's just a thought or a prayer, everyone has done something positive for me.”

Cr Milne said the police command's generous donation would also go towards the second round of the Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal.

"There's a large number of applications and lots of people who didn't get any funding at all,” Cr Milne said.

"That's really the main target and that's where the funding will be going first. A few people have been held over to round two to see if there's more we can do for them.

RACV Royal Pines Resort also donated $7500 to a trust set up in Chloe's name.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  tweed byron local area command police tweed flood 2017 tweed mayor katie milne tweed river tragedy

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

ANTI-VAX: The town with the worst vaccination rates

ANTI-VAX: The town with the worst vaccination rates

ALMOST 2000 children in the region have not been fully immunised, with the district’s vaccination rate trailing every other part of the nation.

Mystery Tweed lotto player missing out on $100,000

Tweed City Newsagency has sold the winning lottery ticket.

Have you checked your lotto ticket?

Time to tackle men's suicide with new campaign

News

A NEW campaign launched to address 'the national suicide emergency'

SLEAZE BEACH: Sex pests becoming more dangerous

Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.

Sinister reputation for Northern Rivers beach

Local Partners

A truck carrying nuts has rolled on Lismore road

A CRANE has been called to right truck.

Devoted to serving the arts

CREDIT: Murwillumbah's Bryanne Jardine is being honoured with a life membership.

Murwillumbah Festival of Performing Arts rewards life membership

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

REVIEW: Nothing is what it seems in a cleverly structured costume drama mystery from the director of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

An Absolute Stand Out Buying Opportunity!

7/18 Blake Street, Southport 4215

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Spanning two levels and offering a unique townhouse lifestyle this neatly presented home has it all - space, position, convenience, potential. Located in the...

It&#39;s all about the Wharf!

263/129 Laver Drive, Robina 4226

Unit 2 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful apartment in the heart of the Robina CBD has it all, including stunning north east views across Lake Lido with the Gold Coast skyline in the...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Under Contract

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Genuine Gem!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Prime Position In Kingscliff&#39;s Best Street

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning beaches...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $575,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to sell. Just metres from the sand, stroll across the road to...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Ocean views from Terranora

17 Sunnycrest Dr, Terranora

Check out this week's feature property.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!