Police rally behind Chloe Kabealo and other flood victims

TWEED Byron Police have shown their support for Chloe Kabealo, the eight-year-old survivor of the Tweed River accident which killed her mother Stephanie King and two siblings, and other victims of the recent floods.

Raising $13,881.74 during an auction fundraiser in April, the police have rallied behind the Kabealo family and others who lost everything in the floods by donating the proceeds to Chloe and the Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal.

Superintendent Wayne Starling today presented Chloe's father Matthew Kabealo and Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne each with cheques worth $6940.87.

Mr Kabealo said without the support of police and community he wasn't sure how he would have been able to come to terms with his tragic loss, but knowing they were in everyone's thoughts was helpful.

"I'm shattered but it's only for things like this, the community and the police and everyone, other than that I wouldn't be here,” Mr Kabealo said.

"You wouldn't see me, I would be curled up in a ball doing nothing. This is my way of showing thanks, by showing myself and shaking hands. Nothing else puts a smile on my face.

"My mission here is to thank this town and these people who make a very horrible situation almost tolerable.

"I've got to keep thanking, I'll be spending the rest of my life thanking people because everyone's done something, whether it's just a thought or a prayer, everyone has done something positive for me.”

Cr Milne said the police command's generous donation would also go towards the second round of the Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal.

"There's a large number of applications and lots of people who didn't get any funding at all,” Cr Milne said.

"That's really the main target and that's where the funding will be going first. A few people have been held over to round two to see if there's more we can do for them.

RACV Royal Pines Resort also donated $7500 to a trust set up in Chloe's name.