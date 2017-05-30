Police release CCTV following spate of thefts

POLICE are seeking help to identify two men following a spate of thefts in Chinderah. Police believe the two men (pictured) may have been camping at Chinderah and have a grey Holden 4WD/SUV. Information obtained from the community suggests they may also frequent the Richmond Local Area Command.

The offences took place between May 20-22. Police released CCTV in the hope someone may be able to identify two men they wish to speak to in relation to the crimes.

The first video clip shows a male jumping a barrier and walking out of sight. The male is wearing long black tracksuit pants with white stripes and black and white shoes with bright red shoelaces. He is bald or has a shaven head and dark goatee style beard. He has numerous tattoos on both arms and has a thick gold chain around his neck.

The second video clip shows two males walking up a laneway. The taller of the two males appears to be the same male previously shown jumping a barrier. He is wearing a long sleeved grey top, grey cap and backpack. The shorter male is wearing a black t/shirt and short, with black and white soled shoes. He has a shaved head and grey goatee style beard.

Contact Kingscliff police on 0266749399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.