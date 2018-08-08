Menu
Graffiti on an NBN box in Kingscliff.
News

Police release CCTV images to tackle Kingscliff graffiti

Rick Koenig
by
8th Aug 2018 12:53 PM

TWEED Police are on the hunt for a group of graffiti vandals who have defaced several structures in the Kingscliff CBD.

Between July 14 and 30, Kingscliff has been hit by a spate of graffiti tagging on public property including on NBN housing and fire-hydrant boxes.

Tweed police said graffiti was a "significant issue for the community” and was expensive to clean and remove.

"As a result any person or group suspected to causing graffiti will be investigated fully and if appropriate charged and placed before the courts,” a spokesperson said.

"The state government considers graffiti so significant that offenders cannot be issued cautions under the Young Offenders Act and must be placed before the courts.”

Police have released the below images of people they believe may be able to assist police with inquiries.

Information can be provided to Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you know these people? Police wish to speak with them following a spate of graffiti vandalism in Kingscliff.
Tweed police wish to speak with these three people following a spate of graffiti vandalism in Kingscliff.
