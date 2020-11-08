Police reveal new information on teenager’s disappearance

POLICE have revealed they have received fresh information on the disappearance and suspected death of 19-year-old Jasmine Morris, who was last seen alive in 2009.

In a statement, Coffs/Clarence Police District confirmed new information has been uncovered that Ms Morris may have been in the company of an Aboriginal female, as well as two other males on this day. Police are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of an area commonly known as 'Sunshine Park' opposite the Walkers Marina Hotel in South Grafton, during the afternoon of October 6 to contact police.

Prior to this new information, the last confirmed sighting of Ms Morris was outside Bi-Lo supermarket in South Grafton around 3pm on Tuesday, October 6.

Police Media Image. Missing Person Jasmine Morris. Police search property for woman missing since 2009 at South Grafton. About 3pm on October 6, 2009, Jasmine Morris, also known as Jasmine Moore, was last seen outside the Bi-Lo supermarket in South Grafton.

A Coronial Inquest set to be held on the 2009 disappearance at Coffs Harbour court from Monday, November 16, and is expected to run for five days.

"Police are hopeful that it will continue to motivate anyone with information to come forward," the statement says.

Ms Morris was reported missing to police on October 20, 2009 after she had not been seen by family or friends for a number of days. Despite extensive investigation by Grafton detectives, Ms Morris has not yet been found. It has been reported Ms Morris was seen around the Grafton and South Grafton area in the time following her disappearance.

Acting on information received in the month following Missing Persons Week in September 2013, Grafton Detectives, along with the Police Dog Unit, forensic officers and police from the Operational Support Group attended a Pacific Highway property at South Grafton.

However, the search failed to uncover any new information.

Jasmine Morris is described as being of caucasian appearance, with an olive complexion, about 155cm tall, weighing approximately 55 kgs, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Ms Morris was wearing a long black cotton skirt, a purple top, and thongs, and also had a handbag with her.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about her whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.