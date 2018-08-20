Police round-up

Firearm offences

A MURWILLUMBAH man who allegedly pointed a handgun at another resident in his home has been refused bail. Police said about 2.30pm on Friday, August 17, Murwillumbah police attended an address on Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah, in relation to a male person pointing a handgun at another resident. Police immediately attended and arrested a 37-year-old man. A search of his home located a toy gun and a taser. He has been charged with multiple weapons offences. He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

Mountain rescue

A WOMAN who slipped and fell while climbing Mt Warning had to be winched to safety by helicopter. Police said about 12.30pm on Friday, August 17, a 61-year-old woman and a relative were climbing Mt Warning and were about 400m from the summit when the woman fell, causing pain, swelling and soreness to her right ankle. She was unable to continue down the mountain due to the extreme pain. The relative contacted emergency services, who climbed the mountain to the victim. She was assessed by ambulance and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was called in and winched the victim into the helicopter. She was airlifted to the Uki Showgrounds, where she was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for treatment.

Drink-driving

A MAN who crashed his car on the M1 at Chinderah before abandoning it has been charged with drink-driving. Police said about 5pm on Friday, August 17, a 65-year- old man was allegedly driving north on the M1 at Chinderah when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a traffic object. The man left the vehicle and was located further down the M1 by police. He has been charged with driving while disqualified, failing to submit to breath test and failing to supply particulars. He has been bailed to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on September 10.

Stuck on a cliff

A WOMAN who was walking around the cliff face at the Byron Bay lighthouse had to be rescued after she became stuck. Police said about 11am on August 17, a woman was walking along a rock face at Cosy Corner near the lighthouse when the terrain became too steep and she became stuck. The woman had her mobile phone with her and phoned 000. After a short time, police located her with the assistance of the Westpac helicopter. The Volunteer Rescue Association attended the scene and managed to reach her by abseiling to her location and assisting her to the top. She was not injured.