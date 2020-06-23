Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

by Nick Hansen
23rd Jun 2020 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new search of bushland for evidence in the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrell was carried out on the NSW north coast yesterday.

The search, done at the direction of the coroner, took place near the tiny town of Herons Creek, which is 11 minutes drive north of Kendall where William vanished while playing at his foster grandmother's home on September 12, 2014.

Still missing … William Tyrrell.
Still missing … William Tyrrell.

"NSW Police is committed to finding William Tyrrell, with the Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann continuing to conduct inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance," a police spokeswoman said today.

"Police are conducting further searches under a coronial order."

Numerous searches of bushland took place prior to the commencement last year of a coronial inquest before deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, including immediately surrounding the foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Dr.

But Ms Grahame has ordered additional searched take place also, including today's exercise and another search near a Herons Creek sawmill in February.

 

Originally published as Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing boy nsw william tyrell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How businesses thought outside the box to survive COVID

        premium_icon How businesses thought outside the box to survive COVID

        Business Tweed businesses have adapted and thrived throughout COVID-19 pandemic

        Robin Pedretti farewelled after shark attack death

        premium_icon Robin Pedretti farewelled after shark attack death

        News Robin Pedretti rode the waves of life with a smile, laughter and compassion...

        Family mourn loss of ‘quiet’, ‘passionate’ daughter

        premium_icon Family mourn loss of ‘quiet’, ‘passionate’ daughter

        Health The family of a Tweed girl has finally spoken out about the heartbreaking loss of...

        Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

        premium_icon Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

        News Gold Coast hoon hotspot to get $34 million safety upgrade