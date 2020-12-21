Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

by Sarah Matthews
21st Dec 2020 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE are on the hunt for a bearded hipster who keeps defecating in the front yard of an Alice Springs home.

The resident of the house in Undertown St in Gillen has told police the rogue pooing has occurred every night for the past seven days.

According to Southern Watch Commander Adrian Kidney, the man is described as having a dark complexion, sporting a manbun hairstyle, a full face beard, dark tracksuit pants and a light coloured long sleeved jumper.

"The behaviour is captured on CCTV and can only be described as despicable," he said.

The offending has been occurring between midnight and 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

 

 

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

More Stories

alice springs editors picks hipster poo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News I want to thank you for sticking with us. Online readership and subscriptions surged as locals saw how hard our team worked to provide an upgraded service.

        Armed robber shaves a small amount of time off sentence

        Premium Content Armed robber shaves a small amount of time off sentence

        Crime THE 41-year-old had appealed his sentence on two grounds, including the judge made...

        'Do not come': Qld blocks Sydney residents

        Premium Content 'Do not come': Qld blocks Sydney residents

        Health Two new Qld cases as Gladys Berejiklian provides NSW update

        Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        Premium Content Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        News Five families from NSW open up on last summer’s bushfire trauma