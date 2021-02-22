Menu
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Crime

Police hunt for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man’s leg

by Will Zwar
22nd Feb 2021 7:46 AM
POLICE are searching for a 48-year-old woman after an alleged domestic violence incident in Woodroffe in Palmerston where she allegedly broke a 69-year-old man's leg.

Police responded to the incident at 7.30pm on Saturday where the woman allegedly struck the man in the leg with a traditional weapon.

The man was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital with a broken leg from the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the woman who went into hiding after fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Police are urging anyone who has information to call police on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

