Police search Tweed for wanted man

Do you know the whereabouts of Aaron Scriven?

POLICE have made a public plea for help to find Aaron Scriven, 21, who is wanted on charges of domestic violence.

Officers investigating a serious assault and vehicle theft in Banora Point on July 21 also want to speak to Scriven.

He is believed to be driving a stolen white 1998 Toyota Corolla with NSW registration DMH23G and is known to visit the Northern Rivers.

Police believe Scriven could be going to stay with relatives in the Grafton and Lake Macquarie areas.

Phone Tweed police on 07 5536 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000with information.