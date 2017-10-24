23°
Hammer-wielding thief on the run

by ANDREW POTTS

A THIEF is on the run after he used a hammer to smash up a taxi and steal from its driver in the early hours of the morning

Police are investigating after the 58-year-old driver was attacked after he stopped his car on Labradorâ€™s Muir Street.

The man approached the taxi and smashed the driverâ€™s side window with a hammer before threatening the driver, claiming he had a knife, and demanded money.

The driver handed over a sum of cash and his mobile phone before sounding his car horning, forcing the thief to flee the scene.

The driver was not injured.

He is described as caucasian in appearance, around 180cm tall with a slim build and was wearing a dark coloured hooded jumper.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have further information to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

