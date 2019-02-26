Amber alert: Boys, 3 and 5, missing

TWO young boys have gone missing from a Cranbrook property sparking a major police search. Queensland Police Service

DOZENS of residents have joined the search for boys aged 3 and 5 missing from the Townsville suburb of Cranbrook.

Police late last night issued an amber alert, saying the boys were at serious risk and urging residents to be on the lookout.

The boys were last seen at a home on Brett St, Cranbrook, about 5.30pm yesterday.

"The boys apparently are regular visitors to the park but they haven't come home at their usual time so family started looking for them," Townsville Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said on Monday night.

"When they were unsuccessful they contacted police."

Police had resources in the air, motorbikes along the river, and officers were conducting foot patrol.

Water Police also searched by boat along the Ross River.

Late last night police began a "methodical land search" with assistance from rural fire crews and SES volunteers.

"That will continue until we are satisfied those areas have been covered," Sen-Sgt Wilkie said. "If the boys aren't located tonight that search will continue for as long as required."

"We do believe that the boys, given their age, are quite possibly frightened and that they are small, (and) they are curled up somewhere.

"Certainly we are looking at every aspect of it but we are hopeful that they will be found overnight or early (Tuesday).

Sen-Sgt Wilkie said the family of the boys were "distraught" and "upset".

CCTV captured the boys walking along Brett St towards Ross River on Monday afternoon.

Police hold grave fears for the missing boys

Residents are asked to be on the lookout

Police described the boys as Aboriginal, with the older one wearing a local school shirt that is red with white sleeves.

The younger boy is wearing blue shorts and no shirt. Both boys may be either barefoot or wearing thongs.

Police said the search area extended from Condon to Rosslea along the river.

People in that vicinity were urged to check their yards and be on the lookout for the boys.

Police were last night doorknocking the area.

Many residents couldn't sleep knowing the boys were out there, and decided to grab a torch and help the search.

"I've been out here for about an hour and a half," one woman said.

"Police came and knocked on my door and asked us if we had seen any children and could they check the perimeter of the house.

"They showed us photos of the children - a three and a five-year-old.

"Being a grandmother I have a five-year-old grandson.

"I couldn't go to bed and sleep on it so I got out and helped."

Anyone who may have seen the boys is being urged to contact police immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.