Police seek dash cam footage after two killed in crash

Police are continuing to investigate an incident where two women died on the Tweed Coast on Sunday.

POLICE have renewed calls for information about the movements of a vehicle prior to a crash that killed two women on the Tweed Coast.

Senior constable Mark Fogarty from the Ballina-based Crash Investigation Unit said police had not yet been able to speak to the male driver, who remained in hospital, following yesterday's accident.

He said several of the occupants - from Hong Kong - were confirmed to be family members who had been holidaying in Australia.

"We believe that to be the case certainly for three of them,” he said.

Further information around their relationship was not yet available.

The 2015 silver Toyota Camry was travelling north on the Pacific Hwy when it left the roadway, crashed into a concrete bridge and came to a stop in a culvert about 4.20pm Sunday.

Two women, aged 46 and 64 - who the Gold Coast Bulletin has reported as being mother and daughter - died at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, while his father, 47, was treated for a leg fracture and possible pelvic and abdominal injuries.

Sen Cnst Fogarty urged anyone who might have seen the vehicle leading up to the incident - which took place about 1km south of Round Mountain Rd - or may have dash cam footage which could assist with investigations, to come forward.

"We are again seeking information from members of the public who may have seen the... sedan driving between Byron Bay and the collision site,” he said.

"If any member of the public saw the manner in which that vehicle was driving prior to the collision... that would assist us in determining the cause.”

He said police were hoping to gather as much information about the incident and the vehicle's movements prior to the crash as possible.

Anyone with information about the incident should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.