Police seek help after Bunnings incident

Tweed/Byron LAC Police

TWEED Heads Police have appealed for help in identifying a man in relation to an incident at Bunnings Warehouse.

Police said a man entered the hardware store on Greenway Dr, Tweed Heads South on September 15, before taking a number of power tools and door locks and attempting to throw them over an outside wall in the store's garden section.

The man was confronted by staff and left the store without further incident.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If anyone knows his details or whereabouts, information can be supplied to police confidentially at Tweed Head Police station on 07 5506 9499 or to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.