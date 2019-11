Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW Tweed Heads and Banora Point extinguished a car fire about 5am today on the corner of Leisure and Fraser drives.

Fire and Rescue NSW Tweed Heads station officer Steve Sharp said the car was on the corner of Leisure and Fraser drives and was destroyed by the fire.

If you have any information relating to this incident, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.