Police seize drugs and gun in routine traffic stop

AN OCEAN Shores man was refused bail overnight and will face Tweed Heads Local Court today facing 13 charges.

AN OCEAN Shores man was refused bail overnight and will face Tweed Heads Local Court today facing 13 charges. Trevor Veale

AN OCEAN Shores man was refused bail overnight and will face Tweed Heads Local Court today facing 13 charges.

Tweed-Byron Police stopped the 37-year-old driving on Wright St in Byron Bay this morning at 1.30am for a routine traffic stop.

Police allege they found drugs and weapons in the car after a search was conducted.

It is alleged police found a .22 handgun, two silencers, seven boxes of ammunition, two magazines, a baton, and flick knife, as well as cannabis and 114 pills alleged to be MDMA.

Officers also allege they found prescription drugs as well as stolen credit and debit cards.

He was refused bail earlier this morning and is expected to front the Tweed court today.