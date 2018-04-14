Police seize gun, drugs, cars, bank cards after raiding home

Police have charged three people after a raid on a North Coast home.

POLICE have charged three people with a range of offences after a firearm drugs and other items were allegedly found at North Coast home.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District officers executed a search warrant at Moss St, Kingscliff unit about 6.45pm yesterday.

Police will allege they found and seized a gun, cash, methamphetamine, mobile phones, two motor vehicles, bank cards, drivers' licences and Medicare cards.

At the home, they arrested a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman and they were both taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

A man, 39, allegedly fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards after a struggle with police.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and later to the Tweed Hospital.

Police said he released from hospital this morning and taken back to the police station where he was charged with resisting arrest, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court tomorrow.

The 33-year-old man was charged with with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing an unauthorised firearm and breaching an AVO.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime and breaching an AVO.

They were both refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.