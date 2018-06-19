Police seize more than $5000 worth of cocaine and ecstasy

Police found more than 10 grams of cocaine during a vehicle search on the weekend.

Drug supply

TWO men carrying more than $5000 worth of cocaine and ecstasy have been arrested and charged.

Police said about 3pm on Friday they stopped a Queensland registered vehicle as it was travelling south on the Pacific Hwy near Cudgera Creek.

After speaking with the three people in the vehicle, police searched the vehicle and found cocaine in the possession of a 22-year-old man.

A search of the boot found 41 ecstasy tablets and a total of 10.27 grams in cocaine, believed to be owned by a 24-year-old man who was also in the car.

The two men were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where they both refused to be interviewed.

The 24-year-old man was refused bail and charged with two counts of drug trafficking charges while the 22-year-old man was bailed and charged with possessing a prohibited drug and carrying an illegal weapon.

Both men were summonsed to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court at a later date.

Vehicle pursuit

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly stole a car before leading police on a foot chase and eventually assaulting police with a stick.

Police said that, about 9.30am last Wednesday, a vehicle was stolen from Tweed Heads and was later seen being driven along Sexton Hill Drive in Banora Point.

A pursuit was initiated by police and continued through local streets until the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police chased the man a number of times as he continued to evade police. A perimeter was established and a police dog unit helped track the man who was found in nearby scrubland.

During the arrest, the man assaulted police with a stick and violently resisted arrest before he was eventually subdued by the police dog.

He was taken to Tweed Heads hospital for treatment, while the police dog and officers were not seriously injured.

The 33-year-old man received a series of charges including an outstanding conviction warrant, car theft, driving without a licence, break and enter and assaulting police.

He was refused bail to appear before the Tweed Heads Local Court on July 18.

Car fire

REPORTS of several gunshots in Banora Point on Saturday night turned out to be explosions from a vehicle fire.

Several community members on social media reported hearing gunshots and seeing police vehicles rush past them about 2am on Sunday.

But police later confirmed the sound came from a vehicle fire which was extinguished soon after.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.