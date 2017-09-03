24°
News

Tweed-Byron Police seize 'star knife fidget spinners'

Confiscated 'Star knife' fidget spinners.
Confiscated 'Star knife' fidget spinners.
Alina Rylko
by

TWEED-BYRON police seized several star knives from school students on the Northern Rivers last week.

"Over the past week, police have seized a number of 'Fidget Spinners' from local schools," police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Some of these items are quite dangerous and do fall under the criteria of prohibited weapons (star knives).

"Most are being introduced into the country from Indonesia and similar countries.

"It is an offence to possess or use a prohibited weapon unless the person is authorised to do so by a permit."

Tweed police said those caught with a star knife 'fidget spinner' could face a maximum penalty of imprisonment for 14 years.

NSW Police have been contacted for more comment.
 

Topics:  editors picks fidget spinners nsw police star knives tweed byron lac

Lismore Northern Star
Revealed: the best Northern Rivers businesses

Revealed: the best Northern Rivers businesses

All the action from the Northern Rivers Excellence in Business Awards.

Things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Mavis's kitchen head chef Pepe Garcia prepares for the Father's Day Food Festival with children Leon and Martina in Uki.

What's on around the Tweed

Seagulls join the Woolf pack

Gold Coast Titans under-20s coach Ben Woolf has been appointed as coach of Tweed Heads' Intrust Super Cup side for next season.

"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to coach at this level”

Tigers prowling a chance to make finals history

Tiger cubs Conor McDowell and Blaine Thomas ahead of today's AFL Northern Rivers semi-finals.

"To have three teams in grand finals would be a massive effort”

Local Partners