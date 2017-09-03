Tweed-Byron Police seize 'star knife fidget spinners'

TWEED-BYRON police seized several star knives from school students on the Northern Rivers last week.

"Over the past week, police have seized a number of 'Fidget Spinners' from local schools," police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Some of these items are quite dangerous and do fall under the criteria of prohibited weapons (star knives).

"Most are being introduced into the country from Indonesia and similar countries.

"It is an offence to possess or use a prohibited weapon unless the person is authorised to do so by a permit."

Tweed police said those caught with a star knife 'fidget spinner' could face a maximum penalty of imprisonment for 14 years.

NSW Police have been contacted for more comment.

