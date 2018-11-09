Police send message to colleagues 50 years in the future

PRESERVING THE NOW: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling and Tweed MP Geoff Provest with the time capsule which will be opened at the Tweed Heads Police Station in 50 years.

A TIME capsule at the Tweed Heads Police Station will give future officers a glimpse of what the job was like in the past.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said he had the idea to fill a time capsule after noticing the extreme changes policing had undergone over the past 50 years.

"There have been so many changes in how we do business and technology - we now have batons, we have tasers, we now have glocks rather than the old six-shot revolvers,” he said.

"Everything we do is so much more professional today than it was 50 years ago.”

Supt Starling said the capsule, which will be opened in 50 years' time, was filled with a range of items including a letter to the future commander, rosters, a uniform, photos, radar equipment and even a lock of Inspector Matt Keough's hair.

Supt Starling said it would be fascinating to know what future officers would think of the time capsule and its contents.

"I hope they see the humour of the hair being in the capsule and it would be fascinating to know what they see in 50 years time, whether things such as legislation has changed and if the cross-border issues are the same,” he said.

The time capsule is set to be opened in 2068.