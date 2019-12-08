Police shoot man dead after he shot at people and vehicles

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by police at Tiaro this morning.

The man's name has not been released.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports around 8.30pm on Saturday that an armed man was driving around the area, firing on vehicles and members of the public.

Multiple units looked for the man throughout the night and at 7am on Sunday they found him at a house in Glenbar Road, Tiaro.

Police said when cops arrived the man fired at officers who then shot back.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time ago.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission, the police spokesperson said.

A media conference will be held today at 1pm.