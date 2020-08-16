Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police shoot at Melbourne curfew breacher

16th Aug 2020 5:33 PM

 

Police have opened fire through a car window after the driver breached COVID-19 curfew restrictions in Melbourne and then allegedly drove his vehicle towards officers.

Victoria Police's Public Order Response Team was patrolling a street in southwestern Melbourne around 1.20am on Saturday when they saw a man pull his vehicle into a service station on the Princess Highway at Altona Meadows.

Officers approached the man and ordered him to turn off his vehicle.

Instead he ignored the command and allegedly drove his car towards them, forcing one officer to discharge his firearm through the vehicle window.

Police pursued the car for a short time in nearby residential streets before the driver turned into side street and was arrested.

A 64-year-old Altona Meadows man is currently under police guard in hospital due to a medical condition.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Victoria Police said as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged, Professional Standards Command have been notified.

Victoria's current COVID-19 curfew is in place between the hours of 8pm and 5am, with exceptions only for persons attending work, medical care or care giving.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown melbourne shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW suburbs where banks have vanished

        Premium Content NSW suburbs where banks have vanished

        News The nation’s banks have ditched ATMs and closed many branches in Sydney and greater NSW as more people stop using cash. See if one of yours has been affected.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

        Premium Content Three drivers caught drink driving to face court

        News ONE drink driver was caught more than three times over the legal limit.

        COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

        Premium Content COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

        Health Couple linked to church cluster as testing reaches highest point